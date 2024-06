Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Director Amy Miller, right, and Red Hill Community Representation Initiative Chair Marti Townsend listen to statements from the U.S. Navy on March 21.

Kudos to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Amy Miller for standing up to the bullying of some on the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative. There are some good people seated; however, their voices have been drowned out by others who just yell and scream for attention to promote their own nonprofit business agenda.

I’m sure we can find people willing to serve without the drama and threats. There are boards and associations surrounding Red Hill that should have been the voice of the people, not CRI. Victims of the water crisis should not be on this board and be called on only as witnesses, similar to court where a victim cannot be on the jury.

Navy bashing needs to stop — the military is a part of us. Their wrongs should be addressed financially and with corrective action. We then move forward by assuring oversight in the future.

David Yomes

Salt Lake

