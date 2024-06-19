Letter: SCOTUS helping to get democracy back on track

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks, Supreme Court, for overturning Roe v. Wade and legalizing bump stocks.

By overturning the judicial branch’s precedent on abortion and Donald Trump’s executive order outlawing bump stocks, the court has rightfully shifted power back to Congress. The decisions highlighted the legislative branch’s ineptitude. For 50 years Congress relied upon precedent to avoid codifying abortion law. Similarly, Congress hasn’t passed effective gun safety laws since outlawing machine guns in 1934 — 90 years ago. Why?

Blame House and Senate congressional rules not in the Constitution. We’re all seeing how a single member’s motion to vacate the House leadership paralyzes Congress. The Senate’s filibuster rule similarly paralyzes Congress. Those are just two examples of antidemocratic congressional rules.

Guns and abortion are on a longer laundry list of issues baby-boomer democracy failed to fix. I’m praying our next generation overhauls congressional rules and gets democracy working again.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter