Off the news: COVID tests from Hawaii’s Oceanit on sale

COVID-19 tests developed in Hawaii are now Food and Drug Administration-approved and for sale online, including through Amazon — a step forward in recognition for the medical-product development capabilities of the Oceanit company.

The tests were available at schools and medical centers under emergency approvals during peak years of the pandemic, and over the counter since December 2022. Like others, it is a nasal swab test. With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, it’s good to know that Hawaii-based ingenuity has produced a helpful product.