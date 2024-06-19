Tech View: Fiber network offers security, reliability

When it comes to cybersecurity, your best offense is a fiber-fortified defense. Not only does fiber internet provide a stronger connection than standard copper or cable networks, but it also provides a more secure connection by design. For many reasons, fiber is the trustworthy go-to for maintaining the safety of your business’s data and the customers you serve.

What is fiber?

Fiber-optic cables consist of insulated strands of glass thinner than a human hair, using light signals to transmit information. This technology offers many benefits over copper, chief among them speed. Because data travels through fiber at the speed of light, it is limited only by the equipment at each end. This fact makes fiber future-proof as well; updated equipment can utilize the current fiber network for decades to come.

Compared with copper, fiber is also more reliable, greener and more resistant to water, which is especially important for the undersea cables that connect Hawaii to the rest of the world. In addition, fiber can provide extra protection against bad actors trying to gain access to a business’ systems.

Protection

Whether you’re managing external, internal, professional or personal data, fiber internet is a security brute. Compared with standard copper cables, which use electromagnetic energy to transfer data, fiber optics use light pulses, which allow for a stronger, more secure data channel. With no electromagnetic signals, hackers will have a notably harder time attempting to infiltrate your hardware. By utilizing a fiber network fortified with trusted cybersecurity solutions and best practices, business owners can feel confident knowing they’re protected from malware, ransomware and other harmful programs.

E(ffective)-commerce

As the digital landscape of data storage and information sharing continues to expand, it’s increasingly important for business owners to evaluate their protection against outside threats and harmful breaches.

If your business utilizes an e-commerce system, it’s crucial that your customers feel safe making purchases on your site and that you feel safe managing the personal information they provide including credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords and other personal pieces of information.

The vast majority of consumers say a surefire way to improve the online shopping experience is by ensuring the safety of personal information. Not only can faulty e-commerce security permanently damage the trust between buyer and seller, but leaving customers’ information vulnerable can also have serious legal ramifications.

Fiber internet is a better way to fortify your defenses and provide an optimal e-commerce experience for your customers without their data falling into the wrong hands.

For any type of business, fiber internet is the first step to the protection and connection you can count on. Combined with trusted cybersecurity solutions, a fiber network ensures the best possible experience for your customers and employees alike.

Ryan Miyamoto is director of product management at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at ryan.miyamoto@hawaiiantel.com.