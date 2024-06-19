5 Rainbow Wahine earn academic honors

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii women’s track and field program earned five spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, announced Tuesday. Helen Hoadley, Hallee Mohr, Lilian Turban, Tara Wyllie and Amy Warrington made the list. This is the second straight year that five Rainbow Wahine earned CSC Academic All-District recognition.

Hoadley, a junior pole vaulter who majors in mechanical engineering, won the MPSF indoor pole vault title and set the indoor school record in the event at the MPSF Championships with a mark of 4.10 meters.

Mohr, a senior discus thrower, majored in kinesiology and rehab science and achieved second-team All-America status with an 11th-place national finish. She qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials set for Monday in Eugene, Ore.

Turban is a high jump competitor and a junior communications major. She won the MPSF indoor high jump title with a mark of 1.86 meters. She also earned second-team All-America honors in the indoor high jump with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Wyllie, a sophomore who does the triple jump, majors in kinesiology and rehab science. She won the MPSF indoor triple jump title with a mark of 12.46 meters.

Senior sprinter Warrington, a human development and family studies major, helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to conference relay titles in the 4x400m and the 4x100m outdoors. She scored points at a conference championship meet in three events (indoor 200m, 400m; outdoor 400m).

Paddle Imua returns to the Koa Kai

Returning for its thirteenth year, Paddle Imua will be included as part of the Koa Kai Triple Crown, featuring three classic downwind courses through Maui, Molokai and Oahu.

Paddle Imua will begin on July 14, along Maliko Run, racing an 8-mile course to Kanaha Beach. The series is followed by the Maui to Molokai Challenge and the Molokai to Oahu Kaiwi channel race, all within a week after Paddle Imua.

Paddle Imua encourages a range of disciplines — stand-up paddling, prone paddleboard, surf ski, kiting, windsurfing and more.

Chaminade promotes Young

Chaminade men’s basketball coach Eric Bovaird announced the promotion of Roman Young to the No. 2 assistant coach position on Tuesday.

Young is a former starting guard for the Silverswords and spent the past two years as a volunteer assistant coach for the team.

“Roman has been an integral part of this program since he was a starting point guard,” Bovaird said in a news release. “He does so much behind the scenes and helps us stay abreast of the technological advances now associated with college basketball. And our players love working with him.”

The Wichita, Kan., native played under Bovaird for three seasons (2018-20).