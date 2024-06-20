Letter: Let isle folks buy mobile, affordable housing

Thursday, June 20, 2024
I’m a local senior citizen and here’s my 2 cents regarding “affordable” housing. For years I’ve watching structures being built with a percentage of the units promised as “affordable.” When I looked at the prices, I and many friends asked, “Affordable for whom?” On the Big Island people who own property in lava zones can’t get insurance, ergo no chance of a mortgage.
Does anyone out there think these clusters of tiny homes look good? That, as far as I know, is one of the main reasons for the antiquated Hawaii-wide ban on what I’m going to suggest. For years I’ve said why not get rid of the ban and allow local folks to purchase mobile homes? I have been to multiple mobile home subdivisions that look really nice!
Flood? Lava? With a couple adjustments, they can literally roll their dwelling out of danger. What a concept!
Wally Camp
Kailua-Kona
