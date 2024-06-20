Letter: Let isle folks buy mobile, affordable housing

I’m a local senior citizen and here’s my 2 cents regarding “affordable” housing. For years I’ve watching structures being built with a percentage of the units promised as “affordable.” When I looked at the prices, I and many friends asked, “Affordable for whom?” On the Big Island people who own property in lava zones can’t get insurance, ergo no chance of a mortgage.

Does anyone out there think these clusters of tiny homes look good? That, as far as I know, is one of the main reasons for the antiquated Hawaii-wide ban on what I’m going to suggest. For years I’ve said why not get rid of the ban and allow local folks to purchase mobile homes? I have been to multiple mobile home subdivisions that look really nice!

Flood? Lava? With a couple adjustments, they can literally roll their dwelling out of danger. What a concept!

Wally Camp

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter