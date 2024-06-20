Letter: Trump’s no ‘isolationist’; he’s merely a ‘Trumpist’

Is Donald Trump an isolationist? Trump doesn’t know what he is. His knowledge of foreign policy is abysmal. How could it not be? It is well known that he doesn’t read. How is he to assess policies, procedures or protocol? By watching TV?

Columnist Marc Thiessen tries to build up Trump’s record in the Middle East, yet conveniently overlooks the Bush administration’s responsibility for the disastrous war in Iraq and tries to blame Barack Obama (“Biden’s latest attack on Trump’s platform is wildly inaccurate,” Star-Advertiser, June 14). As for Ukraine, did he forget Trump’s disgraceful shakedown of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on Joe Biden that lead to his first impeachment?

Thiessen’s sickening sycophantic pablum about Trump’s “bold actions” that made his final term “so successful” are belied by the chaos and division of that time that ended in the disastrous pandemic that he so successfully mishandled.

Trump is not “isolationist” or even “conservative.” He is “Trumpist” — whatever makes money for Trump and whatever makes Trump look good.

Paul Gutekanst

Kealakekua, Hawaii island

