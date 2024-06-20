Off the news: Cyberattack strikes transit — again

The risk of all these convenient online systems is that bad actors know how dependent everyone has become on them and then use software to hold them for ransom.

Or try to, anyway. The hope is that, once again, Oahu Transit Services will come through its latest cyberattack on Saturday without having to succumb to the ransomware that infected it. This was the second breach in three years at OTS, which runs TheBus and TheHandi-Van. The city has learned a key lesson of the information age: Back everything up, so the hackers get nothing.