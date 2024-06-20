Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 20, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Annual Juneteenth Block Party draws thousands to Waikiki

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 12:39 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Felicia Rishty, coordinator of Sewa Fare West African drum and dance, led participants in a dance during a block party Wednesday in Waikiki in celebration of Juneteenth. The event was organized by Do It For The Culture Hawaii.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Edward Joseph of Sewa Fare West African drum and dance led participants in a dance during Wednesday’s block party in celebration of Juneteenth at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mia Duval of Casual Movements fixed a head wrap on Bob DeShields at Wednesday’s Juneteenth Block Party.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM P.M. Azinga, left, candidate for House District 30, and Patricia Rushing, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition, read a proclamation from Gov. Josh Green during the celebration.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Drummers with Sewa Fare performed during Wednesday’s Juneteenth Block Party at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

