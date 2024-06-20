Extended power outage costly for many Chinatown businesses
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bartender Angel Cornett held a notepad tracking her sales at Smith’s Union Bar on Hotel Street on Wednesday. The bar was open despite the power outage, mainly for deliveries, but business was slow.
Hawaiian Electric crews continued to work on underground cables Wednesday while around 600 restaurants and small businesses remained without power in Chinatown. Yakitori Hachibei employees Momona Yamada, left, Noriyuki Nakamura and Kyoichiro Ono loaded perishables in coolers from the North Hotel Street restaurant onto a truck.
Fete co-owner and chef Robynne Maii opened the door to create some airflow in the closed restaurant.
Yakitori Hachibei located on North Hotel Street remained closed on Wednesday.