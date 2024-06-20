On the Move: Nikki Senter

James Campbell Co. has named Nikki Senter executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Senter joins the company with 20 years of legal experience. She previously was senior assistant general counsel of real estate at Howard Hughes Corp., associate general counsel at Alexander &Baldwin Inc., associate and partner at Imanaka Asato LLLC and president and founder of Senter Law LLLC.

