Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 20, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Routine Hawaii island traffic stop turns up drugs, pistol

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Updated 12:38 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT Jantzen-James K. Mata
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jantzen-James K. Mata