Routine Hawaii island traffic stop turns up drugs, pistol

Hawaii island authorities say a routine traffic stop in Puna resulted in the arrest of a felon and the recovery of over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin, and a loaded semiautomatic 9 mm pistol.

According to court documents filed by Hawaii County police, at about 1:22 p.m. Friday, officers pulled over a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck because the smoke-colored license plate covers made the plates difficult to read and because the truck had “wide aftermarket rims and tires.” The traffic stop happened on Highway 11 in Keaau, just south of the intersection with Highway 130, the documents say.

The driver of the truck was identified as 39-year-old Jantzen-James K. Mata of Hilo, whom police arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant.

A search of Mata turned up a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in his front left shorts pocket, court documents state.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the truck and found over 400 grams of methamphetamine, 1.99 grams of black tar heroin and 1.49 grams of cocaine, according to documents. Police also recovered a 9 mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol with nine rounds in the magazine and both 9 mm and .357 caliber ammunition.

Mata has six prior felony convictions and isn’t legally allowed to own or possess firearms or ammunition, according to the documents.

Officers also seized $1,238 in cash for possible forfeiture.

Police charged Mata with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, attempted first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate a felony drug offense, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and firearms offenses, which included being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors set Mata’s bail at $611,000.

At Mata’s initial court appearance Monday, Deputy Public Defender Jared Auna requested Hilo District Judge Mahilani Hiatt reduce Mata’s bail to $25,000 and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Son objected. Hiatt reduced Mata’s bail to $411,000 and ordered him to return for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

The most serious offenses, first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, attempted first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate a felony drug offense are all Class A felonies that normally carry a maximum prison term of 20 years upon conviction. Prosecutors have provided notice that, if Mata is convicted as charged, they will be seeking an extended term of imprisonment.

Mata was being held at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.