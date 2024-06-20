Hawaii football promotes Locher to full-time coach

In finalizing the staff, the Hawaii football team went through all the safety checks in promoting Nick Locher to full-time assistant coach.

Locher was named the interim safeties coach in February when Jacob Yoro accepted an analyst position on Missouri’s coaching staff. Locher now will coach the UH safeties while also overseeing the nickelbacks.

“We consider ourselves one room,” said Locher, noting the Rainbow Warriors will be hiring a graduate assistant to work with the nickelbacks during position drills. “But as far as meeting and identify as a group, we consider (the safeties and nicklebacks as) one room.”

Head coach Timmy Chang praised 27-year-old Locher as a “good young coach. He’s been in our system. He understands our expectations and standards. I see him as a good coach who’s going to help us a lot.”

Locher, who grew up in Owensboro, Ky., worked as a student assistant with the Western Kentucky safeties in 2020. The following year, he was promoted to graduate assistant and then to quality control assistant under WKU coach Tyson Helton, a former UH assistant coach.

In 2022, Locher coached the safeties and nickelbacks at Valdosta (Ga.) High. He then applied for a graduate assistant’s job with the Warriors.

Last season, Locher assisted Yoro with the nickelbacks. During this year’s spring training, new defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman arranged for all the defensive backs to meet as a group. After Yoro departed, Thurman coached the cornerbacks, and Locher worked with the safeties and nickelbacks.

“Having the experience of it these last four months has been extremely beneficial, especially now that the season is right around the corner,” Locher said. “It’s good. This is always what I’ve wanted to do. I’ve been working with some great people that I got to observe and watch do it. I think I’m prepared for it and ready to go.”

Among the returning safeties are Peter Manuma, Meki Pei and Matagi Thompson. USC transfer Fabian Ross is joining the rotation. Makana Meyer and Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen have recovered from injuries. Nickelbacks Elijah Palmer and Justin Sinclair also are back.

“I’m confident in the guys in our room,” Locher said. “Together, I think we can do something special.”