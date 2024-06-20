Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 20, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Kihei Akina moves closer to a spot in the Manoa Cup final

By Noah Furtado nfurtado@staradvertiser.com

Today Updated 12:37 a.m.

Editors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Joshua Hayashida embraced his girlfriend, caddy and collegiate golfer, Leia Chung, after defeating Colby Gunderson, 4-3 on the 14th hole.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Joshua Hayashida embraced his girlfriend, caddy and collegiate golfer, Leia Chung, after defeating Colby Gunderson, 4-3 on the 14th hole.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina prepared to putt while Gunnar Lee waited.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kihei Akina prepared to putt while Gunnar Lee waited.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gunnar Lee blasted his way out of a bunker at the 10th green.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Gunnar Lee blasted his way out of a bunker at the 10th green.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina tracked the ball from the 11th tee box during day two of match play against Gunnar Lee on Wednesday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kihei Akina tracked the ball from the 11th tee box during day two of match play against Gunnar Lee on Wednesday.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Joshua Hayashida embraced his girlfriend, caddy and collegiate golfer, Leia Chung, after defeating Colby Gunderson, 4-3 on the 14th hole.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina prepared to putt while Gunnar Lee waited.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gunnar Lee blasted his way out of a bunker at the 10th green.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kihei Akina tracked the ball from the 11th tee box during day two of match play against Gunnar Lee on Wednesday.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY