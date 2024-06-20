Kihei Akina moves closer to a spot in the Manoa Cup final
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joshua Hayashida embraced his girlfriend, caddy and collegiate golfer, Leia Chung, after defeating Colby Gunderson, 4-3 on the 14th hole.
Kihei Akina prepared to putt while Gunnar Lee waited.
Gunnar Lee blasted his way out of a bunker at the 10th green.
Kihei Akina tracked the ball from the 11th tee box during day two of match play against Gunnar Lee on Wednesday.