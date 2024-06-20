Scoreboard – June 20, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup, At Oahu Country Club– Open division: Round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s division: Semifinals, 8:21 a.m.

FRIDAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup, At Oahu Country Club– Open division: Quarter & Semifinals, 7:09 a.m./noon; Women’s division: Final Round (18 holes), 7 a.m.

BULLETIN BOARD

HEAD COACH OPENINGS

Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Girls Water Polo Head Coach

Boys Soccer Head Coach

Duties and Responsibilities: Organize and supervise program, including staffing JV and Varsity;

Qualifications: College degree preferred Knowledge of technical aspects of the Sport rules and regulations

Effective communication skills, basic knowledge of computer literacy (i.e. Google applications)

Effective organization and time management skills Fundraising and budget experience NFHS fundamental of coaching certification

At least two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, or club coaching experience with high school-age athletes

How to apply: Email resume and cover letter to Athletic Director, gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us No drop offs will be accepted.

Submission Deadline: July 9, 5:00 pm HST

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALI’I

Wednesday

Bad Company 17, Islanders 11

Alkane 15, Sportsmen 12

Makules 9, Na Kahuna 8

Zen 16, Yankees 13

Golden Eagles 18, Firehouse 5

Action 18, Fat Katz 16

Ho ‘O Ikaika 7, Sons of Hawaii 0

Hui Ohana 16, Hawaiians 4

Kupuna Kane 7, Go Deep 0

P.H. Shipyard 17, Na Pueo 16|

Lokahi 17, Waipio 9

PADDLING

OHCRA 2024 SCHEDULE

Regatta Races

Sunday– Waimanalo Regatta, at Waimanalo (Waimanalo)

July 4– Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta, at Waikiki Beach (Outrigger)

July 14– John D. Kaupiko Regatta, at Kaneohe Marine Corp Base (Hui Nalu)

July 21– OHCRA Championships, at Ke’ehi Lagoon (OHCRA)

August 3 – HCRA Championships, at Ke’ehi Lagoon (MCRA)

Long Distance Races

August 17– Duke Kahanamoku Race (Women), at Kailua Beach Triangle (Lanikai)

August 18– Duke Kahanamoku (Men), at Kailua Beach to Duke Kahanmoku Beach (Lanikai)

August 13-23– World Sprints, at Hilo Bay (HCRA)

August 24– Kailua Bay Challenge (Men), at Kailua Beach Triangle (Kailua)

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

John M. Smiley, Kaneohe June 9 Kaneohe Klipper GC 18 161 6-iron

Hyon Nishida, Waipahu June 9 Nagorski Golf Course 17 122 3-wood

Ricky Dung, Honolulu June 11 Barbers Point Golf Course 14 130 8-iron

Michael Chan, Honolulu June 12 Hawaii Prince Golf Club C3 112 Wedge

Paul Kaneda, Kaneohe June 13 Ewa Villages Golf Course 2 89 8-iron

Michael Pate, Rialto, Calif. June 13 Ala Wai Golf Course 8 186 5-wood

David Markle, Honolulu June 16 Oahu Country Club 16 145 7-iron

Alan Matsuo, Aiea June 17 Ted Makalena Golf Course 11 150 7-hybrid

Submit aces to sports@staradvertiser.com