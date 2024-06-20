Scoreboard – June 20, 2024

Thursday, June 20, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
9:57 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
Manoa Cup, At Oahu Country Club– Open division: Round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s division: Semifinals, 8:21 a.m.
FRIDAY
GOLF
Manoa Cup, At Oahu Country Club– Open division: Quarter & Semifinals, 7:09 a.m./noon; Women’s division: Final Round (18 holes), 7 a.m.
BULLETIN BOARD
HEAD COACH OPENINGS
Kahuku High & Intermediate School
Girls Water Polo Head Coach
Boys Soccer Head Coach
Duties and Responsibilities: Organize and supervise program, including staffing JV and Varsity;
Qualifications: College degree preferred Knowledge of technical aspects of the Sport rules and regulations
Effective communication skills, basic knowledge of computer literacy (i.e. Google applications)
Effective organization and time management skills Fundraising and budget experience NFHS fundamental of coaching certification
At least two years of coaching experience at the high school level or above, or club coaching experience with high school-age athletes
How to apply: Email resume and cover letter to Athletic Director, gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us No drop offs will be accepted.
Submission Deadline: July 9, 5:00 pm HST
SOFTBALL
MAKUA ALI’I
Wednesday
Bad Company 17, Islanders 11
Alkane 15, Sportsmen 12
Makules 9, Na Kahuna 8
Zen 16, Yankees 13
Golden Eagles 18, Firehouse 5
Action 18, Fat Katz 16
Ho ‘O Ikaika 7, Sons of Hawaii 0
Hui Ohana 16, Hawaiians 4
Kupuna Kane 7, Go Deep 0
P.H. Shipyard 17, Na Pueo 16|
Lokahi 17, Waipio 9
PADDLING
OHCRA 2024 SCHEDULE
Regatta Races
Sunday– Waimanalo Regatta, at Waimanalo (Waimanalo)
July 4– Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta, at Waikiki Beach (Outrigger)
July 14– John D. Kaupiko Regatta, at Kaneohe Marine Corp Base (Hui Nalu)
July 21– OHCRA Championships, at Ke’ehi Lagoon (OHCRA)
August 3 – HCRA Championships, at Ke’ehi Lagoon (MCRA)
Long Distance Races
August 17– Duke Kahanamoku Race (Women), at Kailua Beach Triangle (Lanikai)
August 18– Duke Kahanamoku (Men), at Kailua Beach to Duke Kahanmoku Beach (Lanikai)
August 13-23– World Sprints, at Hilo Bay (HCRA)
August 24– Kailua Bay Challenge (Men), at Kailua Beach Triangle (Kailua)
LOCAL ACES
NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB
John M. Smiley, Kaneohe June 9 Kaneohe Klipper GC 18 161 6-iron
Hyon Nishida, Waipahu June 9 Nagorski Golf Course 17 122 3-wood
Ricky Dung, Honolulu June 11 Barbers Point Golf Course 14 130 8-iron
Michael Chan, Honolulu June 12 Hawaii Prince Golf Club C3 112 Wedge
Paul Kaneda, Kaneohe June 13 Ewa Villages Golf Course 2 89 8-iron
Michael Pate, Rialto, Calif. June 13 Ala Wai Golf Course 8 186 5-wood
David Markle, Honolulu June 16 Oahu Country Club 16 145 7-iron
Alan Matsuo, Aiea June 17 Ted Makalena Golf Course 11 150 7-hybrid
Submit aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.