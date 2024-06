This week’s cyberattack on the city transit system caused disruption, including to summer-school students confused about bus fare using the HOLO card. City officials said showing the HOLO card was enough for ridership while the system was down, or paying with cash if possible.

There has been a big effect that has come upon public school students involving the HOLO bus cards.

One morning while waiting for my ride for pick-up from summer school, one of my classmates asked if I had money to give him. When I asked why, he said it’s because his HOLO card wasn’t working.

Then the next day, there were more and more students asking for money to bus home from school, and I’m hearing them talking about their struggle to come to school due to the HOLO cards not working.

Without the HOLO card, there is a big effect on students’ school attendance. The state Department of Education should get involved and help. Just as DOE funded the HOLO cards during the school year, it should help to navigate current problems during the summer when we attend school as well. Our futures depend on it.

Vailima Mateaki

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter