Letter: Navy must work with citizens’ panel, as agreed

If the military desires to renew its leases for land in Hawaii, it would behoove the Navy to work transparently and accountably with the elected Red Hill community advisory board tasked with voicing kamaaina concerns during the Red Hill clean-up process. The Navy consented to work with these independent community representatives in setting the agendas for their meetings; now it wants the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind this portion of the consent decree. Unacceptable.

The Navy polluted our drinking water, lied about it, and told 93,000 souls it was fine to keep drinking from their taps. We can hardly just trust that it will clean up its mess without community oversight.

If the Navy walks away from the table, it shouldn’t come back. Being a good guest matters.

Wendi White

St. Louis Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter