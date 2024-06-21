Off the news: For Makaha project, a bridge too far

So close — but nope: Completion of the Makaha Bridge replacement project, underway since 2021, has been delayed again. The state Department of Transportation had been aiming for a May, then a June finish on bridges 3 and 3A, on Farrington Highway near Makaha Beach Park — but seasonal high tides and big surf have prevented crews from working in the canal under the bridges.

The latest estimated completion date is … sometime in July. Until then, expect daytime, single-lane closures and contraflows in the remaining open lane between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.