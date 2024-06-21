Court temporarily halts Haiku Stairs’ demolition
STAR-ADVERTISER
A section of the Haiku Stairs is seen on April 10 along the ridge of the Koolau Mountain Range. Inset, a news conference was held June 12 at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park where Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke about the trespassing problems happening during demolition activities, thus prompting the closure of the entire Moanalua section of the Honolulu Watershed State Forest Reserve and of the city and county’s Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi.