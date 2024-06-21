On the Move: Kyle Anger

Friday, June 21, 2024
Kyle Anger
Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has named Kyle Anger as hotel manager. Anger’s 18 years of experience in hospitality include his previous position as director of hotel operations at Sheraton Boston Hotel, where he also served as interim general manager from February to June 2023, as well as resident hotel manager at the Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort &Spa.
