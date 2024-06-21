Power restored in downtown Honolulu after 3 disruptive days
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rudy Tamayo, Hawaiian Electric vice president of energy delivery, walked near bins of recovered burned debris during Thursday’s news conference at the company’s Ward base yard.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is a close-up of some of the debris.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Electric’s Jim Kelly, vice president of government and community relations and corporate communications, left; Rudy Tamayo, vice president of energy delivery; and Brendan Bailey, vice president of customer service, answered questions during Thursday’s news conference at the company’s Ward base yard.