Cormack earns Gatorade Player of the Year in girls soccer

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Punahou senior Carly Ann Cormack on Thursday was named the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.

Cormack, a midfielder, finished with 11 goals and nine assists this past season for Punahou, which finished 12-1 en route to consecutive Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I titles. The Buffanblu finished No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches national Top 10 poll for the winter season.

Cormack is a two-time Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the ILH Offensive Player of the Year this season and was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor earlier this month.

Cormack, who will play for Oregon next season, is the eighth Buffanblu girls soccer player to win the Gatorade award, which recognizes excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

She maintained a 3.69 GPA, volunteered with the Special Olympics and Great Aloha Run through the Leahi Soccer Club, and helped her mother, Marlo, coach youth soccer teams.