Letter: Trump, not Biden, seems to suffer cognitive issues

It is appalling that the MAGA crowd falsely and without evidence accuses President Biden of having dementia and being unfit for office when their own golden calf, Donald Trump, often rambles and slurs his words.

Trump recently thought Nikki Haley was speaker of the U.S. House on Jan. 6, 2021. She wasn’t. Trump also infamously suggested people take injections of disinfectant to cure COVID.

Methinks Joe Biden is not the one with cognitive issues rendering him unfit for the presidency.

Wray Jose

Manoa

