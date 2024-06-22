Letter: U.S. spends too much funding on foreign wars

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Stop the insanity. America is broke and we are sending billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Why are American taxpayers financing wars in other countries? Didn’t President Biden leave billions of dollars of military equipment behind when we pulled out of Afghanistan?

And my question remains: Where does this money come from?

John Berry

Punahou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter