Letter: Wrong questions being asked in U.S. Census

On the next U.S. Census and future federal government forms, the list of checkboxes for a person’s race/ethnicity will officially get longer. The Biden administration has approved proposals for a new “Middle Eastern or North African” response and an updated “Hispanic or Latino” option that appears under a reformatted question that asks: “What is your race and/or ethnicity?” You know what question isn’t being asked? “Are you a citizen of the United States?” Why not?

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

