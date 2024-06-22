On the Move: Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the following promotions in its management team:

>> Ellen Liddle to senior vice president, mortgage division. Liddle was previously at Franklin American Mortgage Co. for two years.

>> Genesis Nicklaw to senior vice president, operations division manager. Nicklaw has 19 years’ experience at the credit union.

>> Ashley Noji to senior vice president, product strategy and retail analytics. Noji’s previous experience includes positions at Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank.

>> Reid Hinaga to division manager, branch division. Hinaga was previously a market manager at Bank of Hawaii for more than a decade.

>> Jason Martinson to consumer loan division manager. Martinson was previously a regional sales manager at Academy Mortgage.

