Column: Act now to safeguard isle food supply

It is no surprise that Hawaii’s food prices are high — some of the highest in the nation. Studies give many reasons, including the cost of importing food, food spoilage during transport, grocery stores in high-rent districts and Hawaii’s high energy costs. As food prices increase, they impact everyone on the islands.

We wondered if there was a connection to climate change. We found it in a recent study, “Global warming and heat extremes to enhance inflationary pressures” (Nature-Communications Earth & Environment, March 21), which found that inflation and food prices, in particular, will increase as global temperatures rise with climate change.

The researchers examined food prices, temperatures and other climate factors in 121 nations over the last 30 years. They found that extreme weather and climate events will cause the cost of food to increase by 1.5% to 1.8% each year by 2035 and even more in some areas of the world. After 10 years, at an increase of 1.5% per year, food will cost 16% more due solely to climate change.

Some common foods like soybeans, olive oil, rice, potatoes and cocoa have had record price increases recently due to lower yields caused by extreme drought. Some crops, like rice, have been impacted by flooding in some areas and drought in others; we note the World Economic Forum’s Feb. 12 article, “Extreme weather is driving food prices higher.”

Addressing the impacts of climate change on agriculture requires concerted efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate-resilient agricultural systems, enhance adaptive capacities and adopt sustainable farming practices. These will help to ensure food security for all in a changing climate.

Sustainable farming is a win-win. Practices such as no or low till, cover cropping and methane capture reduce emissions, improve soil carbon carrying capacity, and minimize the need for chemicals while improving crop yields and reducing costs.

We can act now! Here is a list of actions to address food insecurity caused by climate change:

>> Buy local food, especially from farmers who use sustainable agriculture practices.

>> Contact Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, who co-sponsored the Increased Technical Service Provider Act H.R 3036 and provisions that can be included in the multiyear Farm Bill. Tokuda is the only member of Hawaii’s delegation to hold a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, so is uniquely positioned to ensure Hawaii’s agriculture economy is accounted for in Farm Bill negotiations.

>> Contact Hawaii’s members of Congress to thank them for protecting the $20 billion of investments in climate-smart forestry and agriculture from the Inflation Reduction Act in the new Farm Bill currently moving through Congress.

Climate change affects us in many ways, with higher food prices being just one.

Please make your voice heard to help create the political will for a livable world and a prosperous and sustainable future.

Ron Reilly is a state coordinator for the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Hawaii; Virginia Tincher is the group’s media lead.