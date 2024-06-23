Letter: All felons should be treated like Trump

Convicted felons should have the same rights as Donald Trump in so far as they should be able to vote and run for office. Also, they should have the right to keep weapons, as Trump is doing. In the U.S., being rich and powerful gives you many things not afforded to the other 99% of us.

If Trump is a multibillionaire, why does he need to beg for political donations to pay his mounting legal expenses? What happens to all the political donations should he lose the presidential election?

Trump will be laughing all the way to the bank as people continue to donate to his political aspirations knowing he may lose.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

