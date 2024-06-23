Letter: Students need bigger, better school lunches

Imagine trying to conquer a challenging math problem on an empty stomach, and not because you didn’t eat breakfast, but because your school lunch left you hungry. It’s a struggle that countless students face everyday. Let’s shine a light on this issue and work toward ensuring that no student has to learn on an empty stomach.

One solution could involve increasing the portion sizes and nutritional quality of school lunches to better support the health and academic success of students.

As a student who cares deeply about the well-being of my peers, I am writing to bring attention to the concerning issue of small school portions. It’s about time we address this problem and prioritize health and academic success. Come together and advocate for change in our school lunch programs.

Janeva Fritz

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter