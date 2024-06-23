On Politics: Show spotlights McElrath’s passion for social justice

Swipe or click to see more

Ah Quon McElrath, known to most folks in local politics and labor circles as “AQ,” is the subject of a new, one-hour documentary on local public television.

The show will be broadcast Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS Hawaii. The program is the story of a remarkable woman, a pioneer in Hawaii and one of the strongest proponents of social justice — the sort of role model for public-spirited concern and involvement.

McElrath died in December 2008 at the age of 92. For most of her life she had been a guide and presence for the ILWU. Her official title was social worker.

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano was wise enough to appoint her to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, but she was an immeasurable presence in local labor and political circles.

Attorney Chris Conybeare is the executive producer of the McElrath documentary and also responsible for a website detailing her life and involvement in local labor.

“She was one of the best advocates for the poor Hawaii ever had. She never stopped,” Conybeare said in an interview.

“Essentially Ah Quon stressed that people working together can accomplish amazing things,” he said. “She felt the labor movement could actually change things for the better.”

In a memorial to McElrath, former Gov. John Waihee said: “It was rare if AQ wasn’t the smartest person in the room.”

Her importance was not just as a labor leader for the union or even as a lobbyist for labor matters at the state Legislature; McElrath was constantly teaching how to organize, how to move programs forward.

“Three weeks before she died she was still talking about women’s rights and the rights of people on welfare,” Conybeare said.

In the program, Conybeare said he aimed to show how “a person with commitment and just keeps at it can accomplish amazing things.”

McElrath may have been one of the state’s strongest Democrats, but when she died, then-Gov. Linda Lingle, a Republican, had nothing but praise for the labor leader.

Calling McElrath “the voice of working men and women in Hawaii and across the country” for seven decades, Lingle said that “The people of our state owe her a debt of gratitude for her tireless efforts to improve the lives of Hawaii’s residents.”

Fame and praise were not always with her. Conybeare recalled that McElrath said in her later years she was constantly praised, but was called “a commie rat” when she was a labor activist with the ILWU.

“She was an inspirational person and a person of great hope,” Conybeare said.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.