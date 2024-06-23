Community support revitalizes Chinatown after blackouts
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Raye Medeiros, left, who visited Hank’s — his cousin’s bar — talked with Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who led a tour of downtown and Chinatown with Downtown/Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Caravalho.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Downtown/Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Caravalho led a walking tour Saturday around downtown and Chinatown hoping to generate interest in local businesses after back-to-back power outages.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fete restaurant co-owner Chuck Bussler, center, greeted a customer Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu Kahua Theatre board member Jason Kanda spoke to a tour Saturday about the history of the theater.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Theatre and First Hawaiian Bank hosted “Malama Chinatown: A Community Revitalization Event” Saturday at Dr. Sun Yat-sen Park. The live music and entertainment fest included a performance by Asher, top, and Shotaro from the local group Crossing Rain.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, right, and Downtown/Chinatown Neighborhood Board Chair Ernest Caravalho spoke about Saturday’s tour.