Kamehameha’s Williams and Mililani’s Bautista voted state’s top players in softball

Mililani head coach Rose Antonio is doused by Hinano Bautista after the Trojans won the state championship on May 17. Antonio was voted Coach of the Year.

Fire and ice, freshman and senior.

The paths of Hinano Bautista and Daylee Mua Williams were destined to cross with a state championship at stake. In the end, it was the Mililani freshman, Bautista, navigating rough waters with her unique blend of intensity, skill and sense of humor, to become the Star-Advertiser Softball All-State Pitcher of the Year.

“I’m surprised. I actually didn’t expect it,” said Bautista, who began with tee ball at 5. “I liked it. My parents had me try soccer. I played for maybe a year. I gave up because there’s too much running.”

Powerful and pinpoint accurate, Bautista went 3-0 at the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships with an ERA of 0.88. She allowed just two earned runs in 16 innings, surrendering 15 hits with three strikeouts and six walks. Because of inclement weather, the Lady Trojans played the semifinal against Campbell and the title game against Kamehameha on the same day.

“She’s one of a kind,” Mililani coach Rose Antonio said. “Her mom (Jamie Reyes) was a pitcher too.”

Antonio had a blast coaching her team, and her freshman ace provided some youthful moments. Bautista grew up running the bases, even as a pitcher. That changed in high school.

“It’s been wonderful. She pitched in the winter (junior varsity) and I knew she had potential,” Antonio said. “She’s a grinder. She just wants to be out there. She asked me, ‘Coach, can I run?’ No, just rest. She hit me with a sad face. Even at practice. No, no, no. Just rest.”

Bautista was clutch, scattering six hits and permitting just one earned run in a complete-game state semifinal win over Campbell, walking two.

Facing Kamehameha’s powerful lineup in the final, Bautista did not allow an earned run in five innings. The Warriors managed four hits, but Bautista’s command kept the them off balance — no extra-base hits.

“I’m not surprised. When she started doing well, taking over the starting position, I wasn’t surprised,” Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said. “We saw her in preseason. This girl is pretty big. She’s pretty strong. She can throw the ball pretty well. At the time, they had Makayla (Pagampao) pitching. For her to overtake a senior as a freshman, wow, this kid has it, whatever it is.”

Pagampao, a power hitter who still went 7-1 in the pitcher’s circle, and Bautista were joined on the first team by teammates Sunni Kahanu and Kolbi Kochi.

Bautista finished 11-2 in OIA and state-tourney play with an ERA of 1.18. In 47 innings, she fanned 29 batters and walked 22. She also hit .368 with an on-base percentage of .529, adding 14 RBIs, 13 runs scored and five home runs. She is both energizer and stress reliever.

“She definitely gives our team the most laughs. High energy,” Kochi said. “She’s motivated and has energy, but she makes us laugh all the time.”

“She’s 50-50,” Kahanu added. “She looks really mature for her age, but in reality, she’s still a freshman.”

Mililani’s senior-stacked squad will reload next season. Bautista is the crown jewel.

“(Bautista) is so much bigger than an actual freshman. She looks like a junior. She’s built for long innings and long games. She was able to hold it down for two games on that final day,” Lyman said. “She’s going to get stronger. She’s going to get better. Her ball’s going to get faster and start moving more.”

Between eighth and ninth grade, Bautista spent time with her father, Chaz, sharpening her tools.

“My changeup. Moving my curve more. My dad worked with me. You have to practice it millions of times. I can change the speed up. At states, I had a 3-2 (count) on Mua or Kezia (Lucas). I thought it was a pretty pitch,” she said of the base on balls. “I’m just happy it worked most times.”

Coaches and media voted Williams, Kamehameha’s senior shortstop, to a second-consecutive Position Player of the Year honor. Low key and versatile, the Georgia signee excelled across the board — hitting for average and power, baserunning, fielding, throwing — all while playing slightly out of position. Williams is expected to play catcher next season at Georgia.

“There are really, really good kids, but none of them, in my opinion, did both like Mua did. Mua’s defense is stellar and spectacular,” Lyman said. “She does all the things you need her to do on defense. Offensively, she’s just off the charts.”

Williams hit .375 with one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored at the state tournament. She had a sensational senior year, batting .638 with a .712 OBP and 1.569 slugging percentage. She walloped 17 home runs, drove in 50 runs and scored 39 times, adding five stolen bases for good measure. She will be the first island player to join the Georgia Bulldogs on the softball field.

“This was a lot different from last year. I had to take the lead for us seniors. Last year we were kind of under the lead of Navaeh (Telles) and the seniors. Being able to do it this year, my last year, it was full circle,” Williams said. “I’m kind of in between now. Right after season ended and I graduated, I was like, OK, I’m alumni. Everything’s over with. Then just last week, I was kind of like, I miss my team. I miss my school. On to the next chapter.”

Mililani shortstop Taryn Hirano was second in position player voting, followed by Maryknoll third baseman Jenna Sniffen and Campbell shortstop Quinn Waiki.

Punahou shortstop Taryn Ho and Lucas, Kamehameha’s catcher, were also in the running.

Antonio was rewarded by the panel of coaches and media with Coach of the Year honors. Her first state crown was in 2009, followed by a second title in 2014. Since then, OIA West rival Campbell won four state championships, but Mililani prevailed this spring — even without a home field.

Renovation and installation of a synthetic-turf field turned the Lady Trojans into full-time road warriors. They managed to practice on a small patch of grass near the original diamond. Whether she is coordinating a massive annual preseason tournament, guiding clients through insurance and financial plans or coaching a powerhouse program, Antonio is meticulous. The details matter.

“It’s very hard to even get to the championship game. I’ve been doing this for so long. It’s definitely a hard thing to do,” said Antonio, who was an assistant coach for eight years and has been head coach for the past 19 seasons.

“She does a great job with them. She’s able to maximize the amount of talent that she has. She gets everything out of them,” Lyman said.

Antonio has spent more than half her life as a Lady Trojans coach.

“(Coach of the Year) means a lot to me, but all the credit goes to my coaching staff. They’re the ones out there working hard with our players, getting them better every day. We all work together and do whatever it takes for our team to be successful.”

Mililani’s assistant coaches are Lauren Hirano, Walter Kaaihili Jr., Glenelle Nitta, Lorrin Okumura and Tracie Okumura.

Lyman was runner-up in the voting, followed by Campbell’s Shag Hermosura, Maryknoll’s John Uekawa, Baldwin’s Sanoe Kekahuna, Kapaa’s Blair Yamashita and Leilehua’s Wendell Au.

Williams’ favorite memories as a Warrior have nothing to do with home runs and victories.

“I’m going to be honest. On Friday, we do strictly running. It was pretty fun. It was really deadly, but it was really fun anyway. Our team went through the struggle together. There’s one teammate, she’s actually my cousin. She would always throw up. We always got a laugh out of it even through we’re dying,” she said. “The campus is really big. We run from the (softball) intermediate field. We run up snake hill and end at our stadium. Then we’d run the (bleacher) stairs. Then we’d run back down and do more running. That was one of my favorite memories.”

Suffering shared is half the suffering. There were less painful moments, too.

“My favorite, favorite memory was getting to travel to Maui with this team. It was my first travel ever with a school ball team. It felt extra special. We’re all super close. We’re all super tight-knit,” Williams said. “It was a fun trip.”

She is already back on the road. Williams departed last week to play club softball with the Northwest Bullets. After returning, she embarks for Athens, Ga., in early August.

“Keep working hard. Don’t overwork yourself, though. Try to enjoy the sport that you fell in love with,” she said. “Yeah. Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up because it’ll all pay off in the end.”

Bautista is a long way from graduation, but the future is bright. It may involve a very green place.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. Hopefully go somewhere far. Oregon’s really nice. I like Oregon,” she said. “My shoutout is to my team, because if it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t be here. Shoutout to my family for always being there. My mom and dad.”

—

FIRST TEAM

Pos Name School Yr. Statistics

P Hinano Bautista Mililani Fr. 10-0 record, 1.18 ERA includes 3-0 run in states

P Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano Campbell So. 11-4 with 4.32 ERA, 61 SO while hitting .300

P Breeann Leong Leilehua Jr. 9-1 record, 3.64 ERA, 56 SO in 52 IP; .467 BA, 6 HRs

C Kezia Lucas Kamehameha Jr. Protected Williams with 11 HRs, 32 RBIs, .500 BA

1B Kolbi Kochi Mililani Sr. Reliable senior belted 4 HRs with 27 RBIs, 22 R

2B Mariah Antoque Kamehameha Sr. .457 BA, 5 HRs, 34 R; .700 BA, 2 HRs in states

3B Jenna Sniffen Maryknoll Sr. .550 BA, 9 HRs, 34 RBIs despite 32 walks

SS Daylee Mua Williams Kamehameha Sr. .638 BA, 17 HRs, 50 RBIs, 39 runs scored

OF Marley Espiau Kamehameha Sr. Acrobatic defender hit .667 with 6 RBIs in states

OF Sunni Kahanu Mililani Sr. Batted .378, including .625 with 2 HRs in states

OF Kayara Tuiloma Kapolei Sr. .500 BA, 12 HRs, 24 RBIs, 29 runs scored, 7 SBs

U Makayla Pagampao Mililani Sr. .429 hitter with 12 HRs, 30 RBIs; 7-1, 3.03 ERA

Position Player of the Year: Daylee Mua Williams, Kamehameha

Pitcher of the Year: Hinano Bautista, Mililani

Coach of the Year: Rose Antonio, Mililani

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Paige Brunn Punahou Sr.

P Kasi Cruz Maryknoll Jr.

P Peahi Grilho-Armitage Kamehameha Fr.

C Shazlynn Ancheta Leilehua Sr.

1B Sophie Alo Campbell So.

2B Lahela Painter Baldwin Sr.

3B Jerrell Mailo Mililani So.

SS Quinn Waiki Campbell Sr.

OF Shayla Yamashita Punahou Sr.

OF Kayla Whaley Campbell Jr.

OF Charlee-Rose Stevens Waianae Sr.

U Naomi Stremick Kalani So.

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Kandi Malama-Ahlo Kapolei Jr.

P Lennel Olaivar-Sugse Baldwin Sr.

P Karlee-Rose Keale Kapaa Jr.

C Kaui Garcia Mililani Sr.

1B Briana-Lyn Sarae Maryknoll Sr.

2B Kamryn Aoki Mililani So.

3B Malia Taga Moanalua Sr.

SS Taryn Hirano Mililani Sr.

OF Hunter Jackson Moanalua Jr.

OF Mauliola Zuttermeister Pac-Five Fr.

OF Nikki Chong Kamehameha Sr.

U Taja Souza Aiea Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHERS

>> Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues, Leilehua

>> Kadie Carpio, Kalani

>> Elyse Yoshioka, Kaiser

>> Molly Davi, Maryknoll

>> Eva Kameoka, Moanalua

CATCHERS

>> Palehua Silva, Maryknoll

>> Lexi Hinahara, Punahou

>> Mia Carbonell, ‘Iolani

>> Bailey Nagasako, Baldwin

FIRST BASE

>> Hunter Salausa-Galletes, ‘Iolani

>> Bobbi Cambra, Kamehameha

>> Tehani Chinen, Waiakea

SECOND BASE

>> Kahiau Aina, Punahou

>> Rhea Furtado, Kapaa

>> Reyni Hiraoka, Maryknoll

THIRD BASE

>> Kawehi Liu, Leilehua

>> Leona Stremick, Kalani

>> Chloe Tepraseuth, Mid-Pacific

SHORTSTOP

>> Taryn Ho, Punahou

>> Rylee Yamasaki, Kaiser

>> Shayzhelle Iokia, Maryknoll

>> Sienna Yamashita, Kapaa

OUTFIELDERS

>> Wiggy Kupihea, Kapaa

>> Alena Frost, Castle

>> Rihanna Joaquin,

Kealakehe

>> Shaileah Brown, Baldwin

>> Joy Freitas, Campbell

>> Kylie Tanimura, Kalani

>> Hailey Gibson, Kapaa

UTILITY/DP

>> Tara Gojo, Mid-Pacific

>> Ciana Kamisato, Maryknoll

>> Keani Kaneshiro, Waiakea