Kamehameha’s Williams and Mililani’s Bautista voted state’s top players in softball
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani head coach Rose Antonio is doused by Hinano Bautista after the Trojans won the state championship on May 17. Antonio was voted Coach of the Year.
Kamehameha shortstop Mua Williams and Mililani pitcher Hinano Bautista.
Kamehameha shortstop Mua Williams earned her second-consecutive Position Player of the Year honor.
Mililani pitcher Hinano Bautista led her team to a state title.