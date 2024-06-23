Hayashida scores comeback of the ages to win Manoa Cup
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Josh Hayashida with his driver on the 10th hole.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anson Cabello looked on in disbelief after missing a putt on the 16th hole.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Josh Hayashida and Anson Cabello congratulated each other.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Josh Hayashida held up the Manoa Cup trophy for the second year in a row.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Josh Hayashida was tossed into the pool at Oahu Country Club after outlasting Anson Cabello in 38 holes to capture the 115th Manoa Cup on Saturday.