Letter: Dam Wahiawa stream to expand water supply

In Wahiawa, the Kaukonahua Stream has fed Lake Wilson since 1905, when the Wailalua Sugar Company constructed it to provide irrigation to its sugar crops, which it no longer grows. A century later, after heavy rains, the stream and lake are still bright, muddy red from upper Wahiawa property runoff. Why not remove the existing city dam and make a new billion-dollar dam miles upstream, where a huge freshwater lake can be created to provide Oahu with more water sources?

Of course, there would be negative effects to native vegetation and non-native animal life. But new tourist ventures could provide houseboat rides, water skiing, parasailing and fishing for new non-native fish that don’t belong there. If successful, the concept can be used in other wide and deep ridge gulch areas in Punaluu, Kahuku, Kailua, Waianae, Waimanalo and all across other islands as well.

John Burns

Wahiawa

