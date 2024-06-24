Letter: GOP should keep Trump quiet to win presidency

Actuarial tables predict someone of President Biden’s age can live another seven years, and Donald Trump’s age another nine. But that doesn’t take into account the wear and tear of being president.

Since the next vice president has a fair chance of having to step in as president, here’s a pro tip to the Republicans: Keep Trump locked up in a basement, far away from TV cameras and where he can’t be seen spewing his pompous vitriol. Being in jail might actually help him win. Then, bombard the public with Kamala Harris commercials. Any voters still sane after enduring hours of her insufferable laughing will surely decide to vote Republican.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

