Regarding the Haiku Stairs, I’ve followed this years-long controversy in our news media, including the hour-long “PBS Hawaii Insights” show. I’ve done the stairs three to four times, but not since the 1980s and I’m hoping I can one day do it again. My soon-to-be 70-year-old body can still handle!

I wonder if Mayor Rick Blangiardi and others opposed to it have ever hiked to the top? Hard to believe anyone who has would be opposed to it. It’s a true treasure.

I empathize 100% with the Haiku neighborhood residents, which is why I like the managed access plan proposed by the Friends of Haiku Stairs. As the “Insights” program revealed, there may be pukas in the plan, but we can cover them. Yes, it will take time and taxpayer money, but this treasure can eventually become as sustainable as Hanauma Bay.

Stephen Chinen

Mililani

