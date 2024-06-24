Letter: Obesity is becoming an epidemic we can’t ignore

COVID czar Anthony Fauci should have been focused on the plus-size epidemic. America has one of the heaviest populations in the world. By some estimates, obesity-related diseases kill more people than COVID.

Before, McDonald’s was only five minutes away. Now, it’s at your door. The next step will be fast-food drones to your couch — you won’t even have to burn a single calorie walking to your door or car.

We have been trained from childhood by pop culture to have an absolutely abhorrent diet. We know better, but we’re addicted. Overeating bad stuff can be a substitute for something else, so finding or creating a sense of fulfillment is essential to healthy eating. Holistically, being fulfilled in the spiritual/emotional sense reduces the desire to be filled in the junk food sense.

So, what healthy fulfillment do you need?

Leighton Loo

Mililani

