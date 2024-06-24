Letter: Sad that Republicans still support flawed Trump

We are in trouble if we are willing to have a president with such a colorful background. The Republican Party is presenting a person who was a draft dodger, called those who entered the military “suckers,” made fun of those who were captured in war, was impeached twice while in office, is a sexual abuser, does not believe in securing our top secret information and is a convicted felon. What an example this will show to the world. And our Republican Party supports him? How sad.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

