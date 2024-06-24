Hawaii Army units help prepare Philippines in ongoing dispute
U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD / JUNE 7
Army Sgt. Ratu Komaisavai, a sniper assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, role-playing as opposing forces, fires blank rounds during a simulated engagement as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines.
U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD / JUNE 7
Army Col. Bryan Martin, left, speaks with Lt. Gen. James Jerrard, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, right, and Philippine army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic Guinid as they meet with U.S. and Philippine soldiers during a leadership visit.
U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD / JUNE 7
Army soldiers assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, take on the role of opposing forces alongside the Philippine army’s 5th Scout Rangers as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines.