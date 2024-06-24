Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 24, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Oahu ramps up enforcement of new vacation rental ordinance

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 11:32 p.m.

Business

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki is among the areas with the lowest resident-to-housing unit ratios since it has a high proportion of vacation rentals. The Royal Kuhio, at 2240 Kuhio Ave., is a building that allows a unit to have a nonconforming use certificate.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Waikiki is among the areas with the lowest resident-to-housing unit ratios since it has a high proportion of vacation rentals. The Royal Kuhio, at 2240 Kuhio Ave., is a building that allows a unit to have a nonconforming use certificate.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kuhio Village Tower, at 2463 Kuhio Ave., is a building that is allowed permitted short-term rentals.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Kuhio Village Tower, at 2463 Kuhio Ave., is a building that is allowed permitted short-term rentals.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki is among the areas with the lowest resident-to-housing unit ratios since it has a high proportion of vacation rentals. The Royal Kuhio, at 2240 Kuhio Ave., is a building that allows a unit to have a nonconforming use certificate.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kuhio Village Tower, at 2463 Kuhio Ave., is a building that is allowed permitted short-term rentals.