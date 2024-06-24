On the Move: Castle & Cooke Hawaii

Swipe or click to see more

Castle &Cooke Hawaii has announced the following new hires:

>> Kip Asato as a project engineer for residential site development. Asato joins with seven years’ experience in civil site design and contract management, previously from The Limtiaco Consulting Group.

>> Kiana Chong as senior human resources generalist. Chong joins with 13 years’ experience in human resources recruitment, onboarding and training, most recently as human resources supervisor at Honolulu Cookie Co.

>> Trevor Watanabe as land agent. His experience includes positions at First Hawaiian Bank and HMSA.

