Letter: Accountability central to Trump immunity case

The basic element of Donald Trump’s immunity case is actually the foundation of any form of government: accountability. Without it, laws have no value whatsoever. In this nation, it’s a concept that is in more danger than democracy.

It seems the police can kill a hand-cuffed “suspect” or break into the wrong house and kill the tenant — and not be held accountable. Members of Congress can practice grade school-level, petty vindictiveness — and not be held accountable. Judges can make clearly bigoted decisions — and not be held accountable.

Trump can repeatedly try to overturn an election — and claims he cannot be held accountable. He also claims that stealing government property is okay (if he does it). The U.S. Supreme Court, by agreeing to consider his absurd claim of immunity, denies its own accountability to the Constitution, the American people and the integrity of its office. The opposite of accountability is anarchy.

Thomas Luna

McCully

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter