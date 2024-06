Red Hill Community Representation Initiative Vice Chair Lacy Quintero, left, speaks as Chair Marti Townsend looks on during a meeting at ‘Olelo Community Media on March 21.

The “Retain Red Hill community panel” editorial is spot on (Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 20). The Red Hill Community Representation Initiative (CRI) was mandated by a federal consent order to ensure community representation. The EPA’s Region 9 Director Amy Miller has no authority to disband the CRI and should be reprimanded for inaccurately stating that Hawaii’s congressional delegation supports disbanding the CRI.

The CRI is needed to ensure the safe, expeditious and permanent closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and to remediate the water wells that were irresponsibly contaminated.

The Navy needs to add transparency, credibility, accountability and community trust to its core values of honor, courage and commitment — not control the CRI.

As the Star-Advertiser sensibly stated: “Retaining community representation at the table is an imperative.”

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

