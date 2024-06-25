Letter: No gifts for city workers under any circumstance

Honolulu City Council Bill 23 is meant to tighten the rules for city workers to accept gifts. It was formally adopted on June 5. The Star-Advertiser reports that Bill 23 also clarifies which gifts may be solicited or accepted. What? Solicited? There will be certain gifts that city workers will be allowed to solicit? You’ve got to be kidding me. I understand Bill 23 brings improvements, but can’t we do better? What is the reason that a gift should be allowed?

Just make it simple — no gifts.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

