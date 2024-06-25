Letter: Police should do more to enhance public trust

I hate to see what the police are doing to the people out there. Some people are afraid to go out because they feel scared when they see a cop outside. I feel there are problems with false accusations and arrests. These kinds of things could really hurt the mental health of those involved. My point is to make sure that the cops are doing their job right and are trained well.

The Honolulu Police Department can start by stopping what I feel is unnecessary violence against citizens. They can continue to do good by showing the public that it is safe to trust the police.

Berge William

Moiliili

