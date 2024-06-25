Off the news: Biden approves Kauai disaster declaration

There’s been so much summertime weather news fueled by the warming planet that we’ve all forgotten about April. Kauai residents haven’t forgotten, actually, and are cheered that the Federal Emergency Management Agency hasn’t forgotten, either. Last week the Biden administration announced a federal disaster declaration for the Garden Island due to the April 11 deluge of rain, producing 12 inches in some areas.

Total funding is unknown until eligible projects are calculated. Stakeholders in this have expressed their gratitude but can only hope Kauai gets a healthy outlay.