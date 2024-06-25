A peaceful fare

In pursuit of the perfect bento, my friend and astrologer extraordinaire, Alice Inoue, introduced me to Peace Cafe. This delightful gem is a testament to the vision and passion of its owner and chef, Shota Terai, who is originally from the Kanagawa prefecture in Japan. Shota, alongside his wife, Yukako, has crafted a haven for health-conscious individuals seeking the finest cuisine.

The 100% vegan menu is free of MSG and sugar, featuring dressings, sauces and desserts sweetened with maple, dates and monk fruit sweetener. The cafe uses only organic sunflower seed oil, olive oil and coconut oil, and offers gluten-free, soy-free and oil-free options. All organic or locally sourced ingredients are washed in alkaline water to improve their nutritional value and cleanliness. The cafe’s cozy atmosphere is as inviting as its menu.

Terai’s latest offering, the Aloha Ramen ($17), made with a unique pineapple broth, epitomizes his dedication to innovation and wellness. He collaborated with Sun Noodle to create noodles made with Phiten’s mulberry leaf powder, which boasts 10 times more fiber, eight times more calcium and 20 times more iron than kale.

Alice’s favorite dish, the katsu curry ($18.50), features a mega tempeh or tofu katsu deep-fried in sunflower seed oil, baked at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and finished in a toaster oven for perfect crispiness. It’s then drizzled in seven-plus-year-old tare, or sauce, that Terai replenishes with new tare once it drops down to the 50% level. Through aging and fermentation, the tare continues to build in flavor over time. Many yakitoriya in Japan still use this technique that is passed down through generations and treasured by those fortunate enough to enjoy it. The katsu is served over a rich curry sauce thickened with chickpea flour and made with 27 secret spices. It comes with a brown and black rice combo, mixed salad, clover sprouts and house dressing.

Other hearty entrees include the Peace Sampler ($16) with hijiki, tofu scramble, yuzu carrot, cucumbers, tomatoes, mung beans, tofu poke and nori flakes, avocado, mixed greens, clover sprouts, TVP (textured vegetable protein), sesame, kale, house dressing and rice. The yakisoba ($16) combines mulberry noodles and a variety of sides for a unique twist, while the taco rice ($15) boasts a huge portion of TVP and vegan cheese. Also on the menu is a Moroccan stew ($14.50), barbecue tempeh plate ($16.50), Heart & Seoul bibimbap ($15.50) and a tofu scramble plate ($16.50).

All ciabatta sandwiches can be made into burritos. Options include the bacon tempeh BLT ($10.50-$14), and the Vietnamese-style Hanoi ($10-$13), which you can pair with the soup of the day ($5). Try a cheesecake ($7.50) or mochi cake ($4.50) for dessert, or opt for a super smoothie like the Pipeline ($10-$12), a blend of mango, pineapples, banana, dates, spirulina, vanilla extract, hemp seeds and alkaline H2O.

Every visit to Peace Cafe is a journey into a world where health meets flavor, and where the meticulous work behind the scenes translates into an exceptional dining experience.

PEACE CAFE

2239 S. King St,

Honolulu

808-951-7555

peacecafehawaii.com

IG: @peacecafehawaii

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.