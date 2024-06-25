When it’s unbearably hot outside, cold treats are all I crave. Here are a few delicious ways to beat the heat:

Check Out The Home of the Hawaiian Frost

Samurai (738 Umi St.) is known for its popcorn, local snacks and, of course, Hawaiian Frost frozen desserts. Its strawberry/blue vanilla soft serve combo ($4 small, $4.75 large) is the most popular dessert, but the biz also offers shakes, floats and parfaits.

Call 808-833-4779 or visit samurai-inc.com.

Fun, fruity combos

Yoajung Honolulu (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is popular for its soft serve, but the biz recently added tanghulu (skewered fruit coated in hardened sugar syrup) and choco cups to its menu. Choose from a variety of tanghulu like mandarin orange ($4.99), blueberry ($3.99), tomato ($3.99) and cherry ($4.99). Strawberry ($4.99) and green/red grapes ($3.99) are the most popular.

Visit yoajunghawaii.com.

Ultra-soft shave ice

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice (various locations) has multiple locations; I recently went to the one at the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort. This is the business’s only location on the Big Island.

Ululani’s shave ice is known for its soft texture. Local fruits and products are used whenever possible, and only premium purees, fruit juices and concentrates are used to make the syrups.

Choose from popular combos like Hawaiian Rainbow (strawberry, pineapple and vanilla) and Sunset Beach (passion orange, mango and guava). Shave ices are available in three sizes: keiki ($8.50), The Ulu ($10.50) and Nui ($15).

Visit ululanishawaiianshaveice.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).