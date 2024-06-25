Comfort food with a twist

Swipe or click to see more

This delicious vegetarian “meat” loaf is a great way to enjoy classic comfort food with fewer calories and fat. The result is a hearty and healthy, family-friendly meal.

Serve with smashed potatoes and steamed vegetables for a complete dinner. Or, turn it into a loco moco by serving a slice over rice, with a sunny-side up egg on top. Leftovers also make great sandwiches.

Lentil ‘Meat’ Loaf

Ingredients:

• 1 cup dry lentils, cooked and drained (see note)

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 cup grated carrots

• 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms

• 1 pound plant-based ground meat substitute

• 2 large eggs, beaten*

• 1 cup milk (or vegan substitute)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onion

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal (mixed with 3 tablespoons water; let sit 5 minutes)

• 2 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning

• 1 teaspoon mushroom seasoning

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Glaze ingredients:

• 1/4 cup ketchup

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon mushroom seasoning

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet with oil or line with foil. In a food processor, combine all the ingredients (not including glaze). Pulse until well-combined but with some texture remaining. Shape into a loaf on prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together glaze ingredients. Brush over meatloaf, reserving some for serving. Bake 40-45 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool a few minutes before slicing. Serve slices with remaining glaze on the side.

Serves 6 to 8.

Vegan option: If not using eggs, add 1 tablespoon cornstarch as a binder.

*Note: Cook lentils with 1 tablespoon coconut oil and 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning. Lentils will double in size.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 8 servings and not including salt to taste): 350 calories, 13 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 38 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 21 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.