Holey moly

Holey Grail Donuts partners with GRLSWIRL — a women-founded skate collective with the mission to unify people by cultivating an authentic community by skateboarding — for the latest Breaking Bread collaboration.

The Swirl Donut ($6) boasts passion fruit, strawberry and dragonfruit, and is available at all Holey Grail Donuts locations until July 3. Twenty percent of the proceeds from each doughnut will go to benefit the SWIRL SKATE FOUNDATION.

“Inspired by the fearless skaters of SWIRL, we wanted to create a flavor that not only delights the palate but also tells a story of community and connection,” states Hana Dreiling, co-founder of Holey Grail Donuts. “Through SWIRL SKATE FOUNDATION’s various programs, like youth mentorship programs, and free community events, we support their conviction that skate can break gender boundaries, inspire self-esteem, create friendships and ultimately form everlasting bonds with community and peers.”

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

New all-you-can-eat sushi experience

The Blue Fish Waikiki at Waikiki Beach Walk recently debuted a new all-you-can-eat menu, available during both lunch and dinner. Pricing is in tiers; the a la carte menu is still available for diners who want it.

Lunch costs $39.95-$69.95, while dinner costs $49.95-$79.95. The cost for children ages 10 and under is $19.95; children ages 5 and under can eat for free. Everyone in the party must get the same all-you-can-eat tier, and any leftover food/rice will be charged $10 per person.

Gold tiers (the most expensive) include luxe items like lobster bites, American wagyu, and uni and toro sashimi or nigiri. All tiers include options like ahi tuna nigiri, shrimp tempura rolls, Beach Walk roll and pupu (truffle fries, shrimp tempura, Japanese fried chicken and more).

Call 808-892-1115 or visit thebluefishsushi.com/hawaii.

7-Eleven Day is coming

Save the date — 7-Eleven Day is coming up July 11. 7-Eleven Hawaii is celebrating its 46th birthday in the islands this year.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 11, customers can celebrate with a free small Slurpee at all 67 7-Eleven Hawaii locations (across Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island). No coupon is necessary to get the free small Slurpee.

You can also get a free Slurpee tote bag gift with purchase (while supplies last).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@7elevenhi) to learn more.

A celebratory wine dinner

Save the date — the next Huakai Wine Series featuring Gaja Wines is coming up this Friday, June 28. Enjoy an evening with master sommelier Patrick Okubo and taste wines from Gaja, one of the most famous and prestigious Italian producers that’s known for being the first to produce single vineyard wines in Piedmont. Gaja is also recognized for revolutionizing winemaking in Italy. The experience costs $295 per person.

The evening will start with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with wine and pupu, followed by a coursed wine pairing dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The meal will highlight some of the winery’s most sought-after selections. Chef Jonathan Mizukami has created a special tasting menu to pair with the exquisite wines. Dishes include salad of Maui watermelon, tuna niçoise, hand-rolled russet potato and taro gnocchi, herb-roasted rack of lamb, and Waialua tomme cheese.

Visit kahalaresort.com to learn more.